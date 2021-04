DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth DeVine of Deerfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 19, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home,

126 W. Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

Graveside service will be Monday, April 19, 2:15 p.m.

