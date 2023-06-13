BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann (Kerr) Foster, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and educator, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Boardman, Ohio.

Born on February 22, 1943, in Homeworth, Ohio, Ruth lived a faith-filled, spirited and passionate life, touching the lives of countless individuals with her warm presence and unwavering love.



Ruth was a graduate of West Branch High School in 1961 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University.

In her early years she taught at Knox School and East Palestine and later was a substitute teacher. Ruth was a dedicated farmer, working alongside her husband to provide for her family.



Ruth’s commitment to her faith was evident in her involvement with St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she was a devoted member and church treasurer for many years. Her love for the church and its community was a testament to her faith-filled spirit and she will be remembered for her unwavering devotion and service.



In addition to her professional and spiritual pursuits, Ruth was a devoted wife of 57 years to John Paul Foster and loving mother to her two children, Bryon (Kathleen) Foster of Springboro, Ohio and Tina (Alan) Keir of Salem. She was an exceptional grandmother to Heather (Tim Probst) Foster, Alexander Foster, Evan Foster, Justin Keir and Ryan Keir, who will cherish their memories with her for years to come. Ruth is also survived by her brother, Jeff (Linda) Kerr and sister-in-law, Mae Kerr.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Preacious Kerr; brother, John Kerr and sister, Thea Jane (Bill) Beckett.



Ruth had a unique passion for the simple pleasures in life, including her love for mowing the grass and cooking and baking for her family. These seemingly simple tasks brought her immense joy and satisfaction. She always made sure her grandchildren had cookies. Ruth’s spirited nature and passion for life were evident in everything she did, leaving a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to have known her.



As we remember Ruth Ann (Kerr) Foster, let us celebrate the incredible impact she had on our lives and the lives of countless others. May her memory serve as a reminder of the power of love, faith, and passion and may her spirit continue to inspire us all.

Private family services were held at Petersburg Cemetery.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.brownfhonline.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363.

