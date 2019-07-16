Ruth A. Denny Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Denny 99, of Beloit passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019,at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

Ruth was born in Beloit on April 27, 1920,the daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Alice E. (Cracknell) Greenawalt.

She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ and will be remembered as an excellent seamstress as well as sewing many Afghans and Quilts completing her last quilt this past May.

Ruth enjoyed being outdoors and working in the garden she was also a member of Smith Grange and the Columbiana County Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her son Harold Denny of Beloit and a brother Samuel Greenawalt of Beloit.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband Daryl Denny on August 24, 1999 and brothers; Donald Greenawalt, Robert Greenawalt and James Greenawalt.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Kahler officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.