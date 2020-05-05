Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Russell Wayne Stull, Sebring, Ohio

Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home

May 5, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Russell Wayne Stull, Sebring, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell Wayne Stull of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Russell Wayne (Stull) Stull, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com