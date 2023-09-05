SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell Scheiben, age 89, passed away on August 28, 2023.

He was born in Enon Valley Pennsylvania, the son of the late Jacob C and Nellie M Scheiben.

Russell was a very special individual and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Besides his parents, Russell was preceded in death by four of his brothers, Francis, Eddy, Roy, and Carl.

Russell has one surviving brother, Jacob, and a sister-in-law (Susan Scheiben). He is also survived by a niece (Shelley Scheiben) and two nephews (Steve Scheiben and Glenn Scheiben) plus a grand-niece and two grand-nephews.



A private service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. Interment will take place at Hartzell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Russell’s memory to: Trips Ahoy Foundation, 6560 Chestnut St, Ravenna OH 44266. You may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

