SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell H. “Russ” Burr, 83, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

Russ was born December 21, 1938 in Adrian, West Virginia to the late Russell and Blanche (Crites) Burr.

The family attended Sebring First Church of the Nazarene. Russ was also a member of Sebring Masonic Lodge #626 and served as past Worshipful Master.

Russ was employed with various industries in the area until he found his way to working with Diebold of Canton, where he spent the rest of his working career.

On July 16, 1960 he married Betty (Zirkle) Burr, who preceded him in death on December 7, 2021. Russ and Betty began their lives in West Virginia and eventually moved to Sebring, Ohio, where they settled down to start their family. They adopted an 18-month-old son, Patrick, then had a daughter, Tammie, a few years later. Russ was an avid gardener and grew every vegetable known to man. The whole family worked to harvest it as the season went by. He and Betty would then can and freeze the bounty for their family. When his children were very young, he and his father built a house, including all of the woodwork throughout, which ended up being the family home for the rest of his life. He loved cars, watching NASCAR, the Steelers and the Browns and picked up playing the guitar and sewing to various degrees after he retired. He also enjoyed yard work and would spend a few hours a week tending to the yard and flowers. Russ and Betty enjoyed having pomeranians in the house and had different ones over the years, being unable to live without them each time one passed. Having grown up in the mountains of West Virginia, which fostered a love of country music, Russ and Betty would go to concerts and appearances in Nashville to see their favorite entertainers in person. He was a loving and gentle man, caring for his son after he was diagnosed with a disease that ended up taking his life on October 3, 1993 at the age of 30. Russ was completely devoted to his care and did all that he could for him. When his wife was diagnosed with dementia, he lovingly cared for her at home until her passing.

Russ is survived by his daughter Tammie (Tim) of Findlay, Ohio; grandchildren, Kristi Mattis of Columbus, Ohio and Elijah Mattis of Findlay; sisters, Mary Ann Waid of Warren, Ohio and Loretta Ryan (Bob) of Fairhaven, Massachusetts and Ginger, his four year old Pomeranian.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Sebring. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

