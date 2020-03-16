Ruby E. (Hoff) Zmuda, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby E. (Hoff) Zmuda, 73, of Alliance passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Ruby was born on October 12, 1946 in Alliance to the late William and Clarissa (Watkins) Hoff.

Ruby graduated from Sebring McKinley High School and worked for Sears and Art’s Jewelers.

She was an avid bowler, enjoyed sewing, crafts, traveling and shopping. She was also a member of The William Penn Club and the Dante.

Ruby is survived by her daughter and caregiver Kelly Roth Williams of the home, Kim (Jeff) Ward of Georgia; brothers Bill (Jean) Hoff of Amherst, Ohio, Richard (Terri) Hoff of Georgia; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three stepchildren of Jacksonville, Fl.; several nieces and nephews and 3 furbabies Tizzylish, Jake and Swiper;. Besides her parents Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Chester S. Zmuda.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park with Pastor Freddy Rodriguez officiating.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Ruby’s niece Paula and Mike Sosnick; long time friend Melissa Thomas; friend and neighbor Barb and Jack Esterly and Aultman Hospice of Alliance for their care given to Ruby over the years.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ruby’s name to Alliance Aultman Hospice, The Alzheimer Association or The Diabetes Associaiton.

Friends and family may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.



To send flowers to Ruby’s family, please visit our floral section.