SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy A. Stroup, 68, of Sebring passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 8, 1954, the son of the late Roy and Louella Stroup.

Roy served as a volunteer fire fighter for Homeworth for 22 years; he was a certified chrysler technician for Montrose as well as working at Alliance Drop Forge and an independent truck driver.

He enjoyed attending truck and tractor pulls, collecting firearms but most important to him was his time with his family.

Survivors include his son, Scott (Mary) Stroup; daughter, Victoria Stroup; step-sons, Heath (Rhonda) Yoder and Michael (Nicole) Yoder; grandchildren, Jordon Barrette, Mickenley Barrette, Admiral Barrette; stepgrandchildren, Kacey Copeland, Kane Copeland, Haley Yoder, Kenzie Copeland and multiple stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Stroup and step-daughter, Heidi Copeland.

Per his request, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.

