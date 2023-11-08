ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. (Goff) Howard, aged 96, peacefully left this world on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in Alliance, Ohio.

Born on April 3, 1927, in Mount Pleasant, Ohio, she was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and stepmother who lived a life filled with purpose, kindness, and joy.



Rose was the cherished daughter of the late Robert E. Goff and Paula (Kehbel) Goff. She was a beloved sibling to her six brothers and sisters – James Goff, Eleanor Woods, Betty Goff, Vera Reed, Richard Goff, and Paul Goff, all of whom predeceased her. Rose’s family was her heart and soul, and she was a beacon of love and support for them all.



A proud graduate of Sebring McKinley High School in 1945, Rose was a diligent and dedicated learner.

She was a valued employee at Americana Glass, Turner Drug in Alliance, and Gromoll Drug store in Sebring in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Her professional life was marked by a commitment to excellence, a trait she carried into every aspect of her life.



Rose’s family included her stepdaughter, Debbie Howard Bezon, and her devoted niece and caregiver, Paula Reed St. John. She also leaves behind an extended family of nieces and nephews. Rose’s love for her family was immeasurable, and she kept track of their lives with extensive photo albums and personal histories. She was a treasured member of her family, and her presence will be deeply missed.



An avid reader, Rose had a particular fondness for poetry. Her love for words extended to her enjoyment of crossword puzzles, a pastime that kept her mind sharp and engaged. However, it was her love for cats that truly captured her heart. Anything cat-related was always high on her list, and she found great joy and comfort in the company of her feline friends. Memorial contributions can be made in Rose’s memory to The Cat Fancier’s Association, 260 E Main St, Alliance, OH 44601 or Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Pastor Mike Kimball officiating. A time of visitation will take place the 1/2 hour prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

