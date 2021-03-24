Ronald Ruble, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ronnie” Ruble, 73, of Salem passed away at Aultman Hospital on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Ronnie was born on May 7, 1947 in Salem, Ohio to the late Oles “Jack” and Laura (Scott) Ruble.

Ronnie worked as the Molding Superintendent for Ventra in Salem.

He was a simple guy who loved nature taking pictures of the beautiful scenery and loved spending time with his family.

Ronnie is survived by his siblings, Susan (Jared) Cummins, Charles Ruble and Jack (Melody) Ruble and many cousins, nieces, nephews and four brothers-in-law.

Besides his parents Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann (Dailey) Ruble, who passed away on December 19, 2010; a brother, Robert Ruble and a sister-in-law, Lou Ann Ruble.

A funeral service will take place at Brown Funeral Home, Salem Chapel on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dale Gruver officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the hour prior to the service on Saturday, March 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

You may watch the live stream of the Ronnie’s services by going to www.brownfhonline.com and click on his obituary and find the stream at the bottom of the obituary page.

Interment will take place at Columbiana Memorial Park in East Liverpool, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Ruble, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.