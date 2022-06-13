BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ronnie” Armitage 69 of Beloit passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Altercare of Alliance.

He was born in Salem, Ohio on July 19, 1952 the son of Lewis L. And Anna Mae (Perkins) Armitage.

He was a graduate of West Branch High School.

He worked at the former Job Time John for over 20 years and Sare Plastics in Alliance.

He was a long time member of the Beloit Ruritans and was a Past President, he also was a member of the Beloit Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

One of his favorite things to do and be found doing was mowing his yard as well as many other yards and Ball Fields.



Survivors include his mother Anna Mae Armitage, his brother Lewis L. (Lisa) Armitage, Jr. as well as nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with Certified Celebrant David Peterson officiating at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to the time of service at 7:30 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ronnie’s honor to Beloit Ruritan Club, PO Box 214 Beloit, OH 44609.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home (330) 938-2526.

