BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Raga, 64, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio on January 31, 1958, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Jo (Fotheringham) Raga.

He was a 1976 graduate of West Branch High School.

He worked as a steel worker, retiring from PTC Alliance in 2015.

Ron was a member of the Christopher Columbus Club in Alliance. After his retirement, he was able to become more involved in his hobbies and pastimes sharing his love for wood working and crafting with his family especially, his grandchildren. Ron also enjoyed researching his families Italian heritage and ancestry and where they all came from.

Survivors include, his wife of 46 years, Cynthia Ann (Wyss) Raga, whom he married on October 23, 1976; their children, Alyson (Jaime Page) Raga, Pete (Traci) Raga and Diane (Ron Beach) Raga; he is also survived by five grandchildren, Cecilia Raga, Jackson Raga, Myla Raga, Juliana Beach and Ella Jo Beach as well as his siblings, Cyndi Bullock, John Raga, Christine Smith and Cathy Buck.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Sebring. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

