ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Owen Knight, 94, beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on August 31, 2022.

He entered this world on June 30, 1928 in Alliance, Ohio, born to Edward and Zelma (Burton) Knight.

Ronald was a member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Alliance Elks and Westville Community Bible Church.

He was an avid Mount Union fan. He enjoyed gardening, golf, football and spending time with his family.

Ronald was owner/operator of Ron Knight Trucking, where he retired at age 54.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years Cecelia (Wood) Knight; daughters Tammy (Robert) Phillips of Bonita Springs,Florida, Ronda Wolfe of Beloit and sister Joyce Fife. Ronald is also survived by his grandchildren Melissa( Konrad ) Fellmann, Jeff Wolfe(Lindsey) Wolfe. Great-grandchildren Karli, Garin, Rylie and Regan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son in law Doug Wolfe.

A private family service was held.

Donations can be made in Ron’s name to Aultman Alliance Hospice, 200 East State St. Alliance, Ohio, 44601 or at aultmanalliance.org.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Owen Knight, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.