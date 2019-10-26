Ronald Eaton, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eaton, 86, of Sebring, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Ronald was born on September 12, 1933, in Sebring, Ohio, to the late Elbert and Ruth (Goehring) Eaton.

Ronald was a 1951 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

He was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force.

Following the Air Force, he worked at B&W Keystone as a crane operator.

Ronald was a member of Sebring Church of the Nazarene, where he served on the Church Board and maintained the church building and grounds.

Above anything else, Ronald always put his family first and was always there to support his grandchildren at their activities.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Jackie (Folk) Eaton; children, Ronald (Deb) Eaton of North Carolina, Cindy Hutmacher of Beloit, Donald (Patricia) Eaton of Sebring, Douglas (Ann) Eaton of Alliance and Candy (Terry) Rockwell of Salem; sister, Sally Johnson of Alliance; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a special fur friend, Becky.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a brother, Al Eaton and a sister, Janet Murphy.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at Sebring Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Mike Kimball, officiating.

Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the church.

Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Ronald’s honor to the Sebring Church of the Nazarene, 626 West Maryland Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.