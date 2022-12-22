SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Carl Peters, 80, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Ronald was born on January 3, 1942 in Salem, Ohio to the late Quinten and Helen (Cox) Peters.

Ronald was a United States Navy Veteran.

He worked for Carter Lumber in Lisbon. He was a carpenter by trade.

He enjoyed building things and spending time with family and friends.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Peggy (Malmsberry) Peters; two daughters, Christine (Eric) Neal and Veronica (Leroy) Booth; a sister, Joyce Regner and two grandchildren, Ariana Callock and Camden Neal.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by two brothers, Darwin Peters and Larry Peters.

A private family service will be held with Pastor Josh White officiating.

Interment will take place at East Goshen Cemetery.

