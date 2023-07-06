SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger D. Greenawalt, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home with his family at his side in North Canton, Ohio.

Born on March 25, 1950, in Salem, Ohio, he was the son of Lea W. and Ada (Carl) Greenawalt.



Roger was a 1968 graduate of Marlington High School.

He dedicated over 30 years to Fresh Mark, formerly known as Sugardale and retired with many memories of his time there.



He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Mayle) Greenawalt; his two daughters, Amy (Matt) Fagan and Bridget (Will) McIntosh and his stepson, Joe (Amanda) Halley. Roger was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren, Austin, Chloe, Madison, Megan, Faith, Courtney, Haley and Cameron. His joy was further multiplied by the many great-grandchildren who also survive him. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Greenawalt and sister, Peggy Kimes.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his infant son, Roger and his granddaughter, Nicky.



Roger had a keen interest in puzzles, often spending hours solving them with a twinkle in his eye. He was a natural storyteller, keeping his family’s history alive through the tales he shared. His stories were not just a source of entertainment but also a way to pass down the lessons he had learned in life. His family was the most important aspect of his life and he cherished every moment spent with them.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio. A time of visitation will take place the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roger Dale Greenawalt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.