SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta D. (Barnett) Johnson, a cherished sister, friend, and community member, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 2, 2023, in her hometown of Salem, Ohio.

Born on September 2, 1954, to the late Raymond and Marjory (Vogt) Barnett, Roberta lived a life marked by kindness, thoughtfulness, and an unwavering love for her family and friends.



Roberta was a proud graduate of Sebring McKinley High School, class of 1973. Her strong sense of community and dedication to service manifested early in her life and continued throughout her years. She served her community with pride as the Sergeant at Arms for the Sebring American Legion Auxiliary. Roberta’s commitment to her role was a testament to her character and her profound respect for those who served the nation. She retired from MPI Labels in Sebring.



In 1987, Roberta married the love of her life, Norman Johnson, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2017. Their marriage was a beautiful dance of love and companionship that lasted for three decades. They were each other’s best friends and confidants, sharing a bond that was evident to all who knew them.



Roberta was a passionate fan of the Ohio State and Cleveland Browns. She was known to be the life of the party during game days, her infectious enthusiasm and team spirit lighting up the room. An adventurous spirit, Roberta also enjoyed the thrill and excitement of gambling. Her love for these activities was part of her larger zest for life and her ability to find joy in every moment.



She is survived by her loving family, including her brother Michael (Jill) Barnett of California, sisters Marcia Stoffer of Beloit, and Carolyn Greene of Sebring. Roberta’s kindness and generosity extended to her many nieces and nephews, who will always remember their aunt’s warm smile and comforting presence. She also leaves behind her faithful dog, Abbey, and her lifelong friend, Sandy Stanley. Each relationship in her life was nurtured with love and care, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Roberta’s life was a testament to the power of love and kindness. She was a beacon of light in the lives of her family and friends, her warmth and generosity leaving a lasting impact on everyone she met. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her, and her memory will continue to inspire kindness and compassion in the community she served so faithfully.



Per Roberta’s wishes no services will take place.

