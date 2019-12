ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - William “Bill” Rainier Grammer, 92, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away in Aultman/Alliance Community Care Center on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

William was born June 20, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late William Blanchard Grammer and Thalia Rainier (Grammer) Bingham.

He married Allice (Leimbach) Grammer, on August 22, 1951, who preceded him in death in 2006.