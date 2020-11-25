Robert Nelson Fetterolf, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Nelson Fetterolf, 80, of Beloit passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.

Robert was born on February 14, 1940 in Ashland, Pennsylvania to the late Mark W. and Lorraine B. (Palmer) Fetterolf.

Robert attended the University of Florida in Gainesville to obtain his Master’s degree in Chemistry.

After attending college he worked for Dinnerware Pottery in Research and Development as a Ceramic Engineer.

Robert enjoyed winters in Zapata, Texas and traveling the United States with his wife. The entire United States was their favorite place to visit.



Robert is survived by two sisters, June Ann Terry of Poland and Evelyn Penny Antal of Newton Falls and a brother, Mark Fetterolf of Struthers.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Arlyne R. (Henry) Fetterolf, who passed away November 27, 2013.



A private family service will take place with interment taking place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Nelson Fetterolf, please visit our floral store.