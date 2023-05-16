SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert McCoy Makin, age 83, of Salem, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Born on July 3, 1939, in Alliance, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert and Helen Makin.

A lifelong resident of the area, Robert was a proud alumnus of Alliance High School.

Throughout his life, he was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his family and community. He began his career at Transue and Williams Stamping for over 40 years, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Robert’s love for sports and outdoor activities was evident in his involvement in golf and bowling leagues for over six decades. His passion for these sports was only matched by his love for fishing, a pastime he enjoyed whenever he had the opportunity. As a devoted father, he also took great pride in coaching “His Girls” in softball, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Patricia (Sams) Makin, with whom he shared many wonderful memories throughout their years together. In addition to his wife, Robert leaves behind his three cherished children, Pamela (Mark) Franko, Kimberly (Edward) Lemmon and Christy (Craig) Semple. His legacy will live on through the lives of his five beloved grandchildren, Ryan Nordquist, Logan Nordquist, Tyler Lemmon, Colby Semple and Chloe Semple. Robert also had a special bond with his four-legged friend, Farley, who brought him much joy and companionship.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Makin; his first wife, Carol (Lloyd) Makin and his sister, Donna Eakins. Though they are no longer with us, their memories will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved them.

A man of great character, Robert was known for his generosity, kindness and unwavering support for his family and friends. His warm smile and infectious laughter will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Those who had the privilege of calling him a friend or family member will remember him as a loving husband, father and grandfather, as well as a loyal and steadfast friend.

Per Robert’s request cremation and a private family service has taken place.

