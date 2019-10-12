Robert F. Eckert, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Eckert, 62, of Alliance, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Alliance.

Robert was born in Dover, Ohio on August 5, 1957, the son of Jerry Eckert and Sally (Eckert) Densmore.

He was a graduate of Sebring High School and worked in Construction.

Bob lived in Las Vegas most of his life before returning to the Sebring area.

He loved to play the guitar and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Bob will be sadly missed by not only his family but also his many friends.

Robert is survived by his mother, Sally Densmore of Alliance; two brothers, Kenneth (Diane) Eckert of Youngstown, New York and Shawn Eckert of Henderson, Nevada. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews a great-niece and great-nephew.

Preceding him in death were his father, Jerry; paternal and maternal grandparents and his wife, Bonnie (Nesich) Eckert.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Rev. David Perry, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bob’s memory to Altercare of Alliance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Bown Funeral Home in Sebring (330) 938-2526.

