SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Miller passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Bob was born November 13, 1924 in Wellsville, Ohio and was the youngest of 9 children.

He served in the army during WWII protecting the Panama Canal.

After the war, he went to Kent State on the GI bill and played football for the Golden Flashes. He graduated with a degree in Engineering.

Bob met Dorothy Hair on a blind date and they were married on October 10, 1953. He worked in industry for ten years, but then returned to Kent State to get his teaching degree. He was a much loved 5th grade teacher in Salem, Ohio for over 30 years.

Bob and Dorothy were married for 68 years and had two children, Debra (Dave Kulchar) and Scott (Diana Halteh). Bob loved children and especially precious to him were his six grandchildren, Jennifer (John), Joshua (Sarah), Katie (Barney), Kyle (Meghan), Emma and Ava. He is also blessed with several great-grandchildren.

Several years ago Bob and Dorothy moved to Indianapolis to an assisted living facility near their daughter. Bob passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. He was 97.

Bob was known for his quick wit and easy going personality. He was always whistling and he had a beautiful voice. He was a night owl and loved crossword puzzles and stamp collecting. He coached multiple elementary school sports and he was a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football fan.

He and Dorothy were long time members of the First United Methodist Church of Salem, Ohio. Bob loved the Lord and his faith was evident in his acts of service and love of others.

There will be a small family memorial in Indianapolis on March 19, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in his name to First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 463, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were entrusted by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

