Robert Joseph Deal Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Deal, 76 of Lisbon, passed away on Wednesday,June 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born on February 25, 1943, in Greenville, Michigan to the late Helen and Robert Deal.

Bob enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching the Pirates and the Steelers but most important was to spend time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Elaine (Crowl) Deal; four children, Michael (Guadalupe) Deal of Saginaw, Texas, BobbiJo (Kelly) Train of Stanton, Michigan, Eric Deal of Lisbon, Ohio and Trisha (Jason Polka) Deal of Dover, Ohio. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Juan Deal, Max Deal, Jessie Koebke, Jeremy Deal, Makenzie Polka and Kaylee Polka; a great-grandchild, Kenadie Leitz; five siblings, Terry Deal, Tom Deal, Gary Deal, Patty Degraeve and Candy Outman and his stepmother, Lela Deal.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Billy Deal; a grandson, Fred Leitz and a brother, Tim Deal.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Lugibihl for all of his comfort and care.



Per Bob’s request no services will be held and cremation has taken place.

You may sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363.

