Robert Albert Biery, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Biery of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 2, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church,

15096 W. Middletown Road, Beloit, OH 44609 where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon.

Graveside service will be Friday, April 2, 1:00 p.m. at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

