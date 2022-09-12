SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Hoff, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 after a prolonged battle with dementia.

He was born December 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Homer and Violet Hoff, graduating from Zanesville High School in 1960.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1967, as a Staff Sergeant, specializing as a trainer of navigators and bombardiers.

He graduated from the University of Missouri, St. Louis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1973, going to night school for seven years.

He was a retiree after 17 years of service at B & W Research, Alliance, working as a technical manual writer (Publications Manager) for steam and nuclear power. He finished his career with B & W Tube, finally retiring in 2011.

After retirement, he enjoyed golfing, traveling to attend his grandkids’ events and going to quilting shows with his wife, Cheryl.



He was preceded in death by his first wife of 26 years, Sharon Erven Hoff, long-time members of Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Alliance, Ohio. His parents and brothers, James, Ronald and Donald, also preceded him in death.



He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cheryl Hoff; his three sons, Todd (Carla) of Suwanee, Georgia, Scott (Brigette) of Bluffton, Ohio and Aaron (Brooke) of Paris, France, as well as ten grandchildren, Carter (Kaitlin), Taylor (Jeff), and Madison Hoff, Andrew, Sydney and Rebekah (Chris) Hoff, Philip Hoff, Emily, Kylie and Logan Fletcher; one great-grandchild, Scarlett Hoff; as well as many nieces and nephews.



No funeral services are planned at this time.

Interment is planned at a later date in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

