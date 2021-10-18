Richard Lloyd Kelly, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lloyd Kelly, 83, of Salem went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on July 7, 1938 in Salem, Ohio to the late Myron A. and Vadna (Williard) Kelly.

He was a native of Salem and loved the Salem Community.

Richard was a United States Army Reserve Veteran serving for six years.

Richard was a member of the Highland Christian Church and the Perry Masonic Lodge # 185 where he served as Grand Master.

From 1972 to 2000, Richard and his wife, Verna, owned and operated Kelly’s Quaker State Service Station. He was a Certified Mechanic who started by helping his dad in the family business prior to purchasing his own full service gas station. Through their years, Richard and Verna served many people who they considered to be their family and touched numerous lives. Those who knew Richard, referred to him as an honest, kind and humble man who was always there to lend a hand or help someone in need.

Recreationally, Richard was an avid hunter and enjoyed traveling to Wyoming for hunting trips with his son and friends. He also took a great interest in sailing with his wife and playing outdoor sports and games with his children and grandchildren. Above all, Richard was a man who cherished his family and looked forward to having them all together.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Verna (Burns) Kelly; their children, LaVern (Mark) Davis, M. C. “Chip” (Julee) Kelly and Tiffany (Curt) Kaiser; a brother, M. W. “Bill” Kelly and grandchildren, Sarah Davis, Bridgette (Vincent) Zehentbauer, Mitchell Kelly, Rodrick Kaiser and Robert Kaiser.

Besides his parents Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Willer and Jean Shea.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the hospice services of Ohio Living for their exceptional care. Their compassion and expertise was greatly appreciated through this trying time. Additionally, the family would like to publicly state an enormous thank you to friends and family, work families included, for all their love and support at this time and always.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 510 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460. Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Richard’s honor to Northeast Ohio Bible College, PO Box 2032, East Liverpool, OH 43920.

