Richard Charles Ludwig Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Charles Ludwig, 61, of Beloit passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Richard was born on January 17, 1958 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Orland “Butch” and Charlotte (Gieger) Ludwig.

He worked for Mac Trailer in Salem as a fabricator.

He enjoyed Ohio State Football and the Cleveland Indians; playing golf and hunting. He enjoyed cookouts and was always found to be the life of the party no matter where he was at. His family and especially his grandchildren was his entire world above anything else and they say he could turn any bad day into a good day.

Richard had volunteered his time for 17 years as a firefighter with Beloit Fire Department; served on the Board of Public Affairs and The Beloit Council.

Richard leaves his wife, Catherine Ludwig; his children, Robin (Brian) Hollabaugh of Salem, Kevin (Kelly) Ludwig of Beloit and Christopher (Christy) Ludwig of Beloit; siblings, Becky (Jim) Baddeley of South Carolina, Jane Ludwig of Canton and Terry Ludwig of Canfield; a nephew, Jason (Allison) Ludwig; grandchildren, Brennan (Taylor) Felgar, Alexis Ludwig, Izabella Ludwig, Adalyn Ludwig, Luca Leone and Cruz Leone; a father-in-law, George Priselac and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Richard was preceded in death by a brother, John Ludwig.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Freer officiating.

Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service on Saturday, June 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to The Richard Ludwig Memorial Fund. You may donate in Richard’s honor at any Huntington Bank location.

You may sign the guest register at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

