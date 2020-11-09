Rev. Grace L. Baughman, Paris, Ohio

PARIS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Grace L. Baughman, 77 of Paris, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Aultman Hospital.

Rev. Baughman was born in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania on April 10, 1943 the daughter of the late George O. and Myrtle (Albright) Cole.

Grace was employed by Carrollton High School and Buckeye JVS, she was not only a pastor but also served as the organist and pianist at Deuber UMC for many years. She will be remembered being very involved in the following Camp Meetings; Sebring, Sharon and Sychar. Grace was always glad to participate and share her talents with all who asked. Besides her family serving the Lord in many ways was her greatest accomplishment.



Survivors include her husband of 57 years William E. Baughman whom she married in Sebring, Ohio on December 25, 1962. Her children; Melody (Mark) Miller, Lisbeth (Bruce) Costlow, Lynnette (Dennis) Brenneman and William (Heidi) Baughman. She is also survived by nine Grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a sister Judy Hanna.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by nine siblings.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Sebring First Church of the Nazarene (626 West Maryland Ave. Sebring, Ohio 44672) with Pastor Chet Harris officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Grace’s honor to Camp Sychar PO Box 146, Hubbard, OH 44425, Camp Sharon PO Box 186, Sharon Center, OH 44274 or Sebring Camp PO Box 97, Sebring, OH 44672.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rev. Grace L. (Cole) Baughman, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: