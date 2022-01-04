SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Fleck, 73, of Sebring passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Salem, Regional Medical Center.

Raymond was born on February 16, 1948 in Canton, Ohio to the late Steven and Mary (Lutzko) Fleck.

Raymond served in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.

After serving in the military Raymond worked for 35 years at various Sebring businesses and retired from the City of Sebring where he worked in the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

He enjoyed coaching Hot Stove Baseball League and collecting sports memorabilia. He had pride in his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sports.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nadine (McDevitt) Fleck, who he married on January 9, 1971; his children, Laurie (Sean) Butcher and Steve (Amy) Fleck; a sister, Elizabeth Lippert and five grandchildren, Paige Butcher, Cole Butcher, Ashley Fleck, Matthew Fleck and Marissa Fleck.

Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by two brothers, David Fleck and Nicholas Fleck.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Raymond’s honor to Disabled American Veterans, 4496 Mahoning Avenue, Suite 268, Austintown, OH 44515.

