Raymond A. Wagner, Sr., East Liverpool, Ohio

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond A. Wagner, Sr., passed away on September 20, 2021, at Hospice House in North Lima, Ohio, following an extended illness.



Born in East Liverpool, Ohio, in 1931 to parents Henry Otto Wagner and Mary Belle (Moore) Wagner, Raymond lived in East Liverpool for most of his life.

He attended East Liverpool High School, where he met his late wife, Carolyn Lee (Fitzgerald) Wagner.

The two were married on June 15, 1953, and are survived by their three sons, Raymond A. Wagner, Jr. (Cathleen, deceased), Stephen L. Wagner (Franciene) and Mark A. Wagner (Deborah), as well as their four grandchildren, Stuart Wagner (Jackie), Anne Wagner, Benjamin Wagner and Andrew Wagner (Lauren). They are also survived by three great-grandchildren: Ryann, Andie, and Louden.



Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Alice, and his brothers, Fred, Will and Bob. Most notably, he was preceded in death by his dear wife, Carolyn, to whom he was married for over 63 years until her death in late 2017.



Raymond served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955, after which he was hired at Crucible Steel in Midland, Pennsylvania, where he worked until his early retirement in 1983.

During his spare time (particularly in retirement), Raymond enjoyed gardening and cooking as well as cherishing time with his pet dogs and cats. Although he could appear stoic, Raymond was a deeply compassionate man, often visiting and caring for elderly or ailing neighbors, friends, and family members. His wry humor was disarming, and his understated charm was undeniable.



A service celebrating Raymond’s life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements were handled by Brown Funeral home Salem, Ohio

