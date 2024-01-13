SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy J Warner, age 63, of Sebring, Ohio, passed away at Salem Regional Medical Center on January 9, 2024.

Born on May 8, 1960, to Beverly and the late Robert Warner. Randy was a man whose life was characterized by his kindness, humor, and thoughtfulness.

A proud graduate of Sebring High School in 1978, Randy went on to build a fulfilling career at East Manufacturing, where he worked diligently in the service department. His colleagues remember him as a man who brought not only his skills but also his friendly demeanor to the workplace every day.

Family was the cornerstone of Randy’s life. He was a devoted son to his mother, Beverly Warner; and a loving father to his children, Justen Warner, Tyler Warner and Matthew Warner. The joy of his life was further multiplied by his adored grandchildren, Keagan, Kingston, Harley, Delilah, and Mattilyn. He was a cherished brother to Robert (Cheryl) Warner, Jeff Warner, Micheal Warner, Linda (Gary) Smith and Irene Maurer. He also held a special place in his heart for his sister-in-law, Sue Warner. His family will remember him as a beacon of love and stability.



Randy was preceded in death by his father, Robert Warner, his son, Matthew Warner and his grandchild Kahli Warner, and his brother, Craig Warner. His departure leaves a void in the family that will be deeply felt by all who loved him.



Throughout his life, Randy was an avid outdoorsman who relished in hunting and fishing. He found solace in the beauty of nature and often shared this passion with his friends and family. Another of Randy’s interests was baseball, a sport he not only enjoyed watching but also actively participated in by coaching when his children were growing up. His guidance and mentorship on and off the field have left lasting impressions on many young lives.



He will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Randy’s light will continue to shine brightly in the memories of those who loved him and in the legacy of kindness, he leaves behind.

