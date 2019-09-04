Ralph Gerald Ritchie, Alliance, Ohio – Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph “Jerry” Ritchie, 91, of Alliance passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

Jerry was born on August 12, 1928 in Germano, Ohio to the late Raymond and Hazel (Sullivan) Ritchie.

Jerry served in the United States Navy and worked for Mount Union Mill before working for Alliance Machine where he retired.

Jerry was a long time member of North Benton Presbyterian Church until attending Quaker Hill Church.

Jerry and his family started the Muscular Dystrophy carnival which was around for over 20 years. He was a cubmaster and then became a scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America and served as a Smith Township Trustee for 12 years.

Jerry is survived by his children, Robert (Carole) Ritchie of Alliance, Ron (Brenda) Ritchie of Beloit, Linda (Joe) Schnorr of Knoxville, Tennessee and Diana Ritchie of Alliance; grandchildren, Rob Eckley, Robert Ritchie, Michael Ritchie, Justin Ritchie, Brooke Day, Brian Dicks and Aaron Dicks and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Ritchie and a daughter, Brenda Ritchie.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Moore officiating.

Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, September 5.

Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring with full military honors by Salem AMVETS.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Jerry’s honor to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

