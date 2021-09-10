Phyllis Jane Talbott, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jane Talbott, age 93, of Sebring, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

She was born in Sebring, Ohio to the late Earl and Una (Ackerman) Morr.

She was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School in 1945 and Mt. Union College where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She also was a graduate of St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio where she earned her RN Degree.

She retired from nursing in 1987 from Crandall Medical Center at Copeland Oaks in Sebring.

She enjoyed her career in nursing, spending time with her family, loved reading and playing the piano. Phyllis was a student pilot and helped to build and run Tri-City Airport.

She was a member of Sebring Presbyterian Church and of Whittier Presbyterian Church in Whittier, California, where she lived for nine years following her marriage to William E. Talbott, Jr. on September 19, 1987.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Una (Ackerman) Morr; her sister, Anita Malmsberry; infant grandson, Brenton Kinser and stepson, Ronald Talbott.

Those left to cherish her memory, in addition to her loving and devoted husband, Bill, are her four sons, David (Mary) Kinser of Salem, Ohio, Richard Kinser of Cheswick, Pennsylvania, Randall (Tami) Kinser of Malvern, Ohio and Brian (Melinda) Kinser of Sebring, Ohio and William E. (Jeannie) Talbott of Sutherlin, Oregon and Raymond (Virginia) Talbott of Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristen Kinser of Massillon, Ohio, Stephanie (Kenneth) Kinser-Richendollar, Christopher Kinser of Sebring and Jonathan (Jessica) Kinser Exline, of Salem, David Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tessa Ann (Kris) Long of Rosebury, Oregon and Yasha Talbott of Sutherlin, Oregon and her great-grandchildren include Camryn and Leah Kinser, Kylie Jane and Logan Richendollar, Oliver, Owen, Zachary and Eli Kinser, Tavian, Logan and Jalen Pope and Ellysa, Blaize and Bairon Exline.

Phyllis’s family wishes to express their sincere thanks for all of the kind and loving care that she was given by Alliance Hospice Team.

A private family service will take place with interment to take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

