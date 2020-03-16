Philip Charles Rentsch, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip C. Rentsch, 78, of Alliance, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Alliance Community Hospital.

Philip was born on December 27, 1941 in Dennison, Ohio to the late Charles W. and Vesta (Hines) Rentsch.

Philip graduated from Kent State University in 1973 and worked for Claymont City Schools.

He was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving from 1961 to 1965.

Philip was a member of Alliance Friends Church, the American Motor Cycle Association and BetterInvesting Organization.

Philip is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Rentsch; children, Brian (Ann) Rentsch, Timothy (Kathy) Rentsch, Gregory (Julie) Rentsch and Nathan Rentsch; stepchildren, Todd Berger, Tim Berger, Mindy Steer, Nicole (Phillip) McMasters and Amber Wise; 13 grandchildren and two sisters, Darlene (Larry) Hunter and Rebecca (Jamie) Ludwig.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Tom Kinnan officiating.

Friends and family will be received the hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, March 19.

Interment will take place at Quaker Hill Cemetery, Sebring.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Philip’s honor to Alliance Friends Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund, 1307 W. State Street, Alliance, OH 44601 or to the Clayland Lions Club, 2139 Grant Street, Dennison, OH 44621.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.



