SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Agnes (Burgess) Smith, 86, of Sebring passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Copeland Oaks.

Pauline was born on March 19, 1936, in Louisville, Ohio to the late Harold Leslie and Agnes Lena (Duplain) Burgess.

Pauline worked at Carlisle’s and Peebles for 15 years until her retirement.

She was a member of Reading Church of the Brethren where she served as a Secretary and a News Editor. Pauline was a dedicated member of Girl Scouts of America volunteering from 1965 to 1983; starting as a Troop Leader all the way up to being a District Chairman. Through her children’s school career, she could always be found volunteering with the PTA or in the library.

When she was not helping in church or supporting her children, she could be found out in the community serving in the Women’s Division of the Alliance Chamber of Commerce; visiting nursing homes with handmade gifts or working to bring Relay for Life to Alliance for the first time ever after her battle with cancer. She was an avid crafter; she would become known as the “Card Lady” as she collected over 3,000 cards that she would use to make many different things that she would give to residents when she visited nursing homes.

She also liked to refinish wood furniture. When she became a District Chairman for Girl Scouts, Pauline had to make a quote and her quote was, “The Love of doing things for and with people.” For those who knew Pauline this quote was truly her, she lived to help people and do the best she could.



Left to cherish her memory are two daughters Michele (Al) Carli and Mabel (Terry) Unkefer; a grandson Matthew (Kayleigh Miller) Unkefer; a brother Wilbur Burgess and a sister Viola Zwick.

Besides her parents Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Jack E. Smith who passed away on April 13, 2008; twin brother Paul Burgess, Eileen Schillig, Ralph Burgess, Herbert Burgess, Richard Burgess and Ronald Burgess.



Friends and family will be received on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W Vermont Ave. Sebring, Ohio from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:45 p.m. at Fairmount Memorial Park in the chapel with Pastor Paul Bozman officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Aultman Alliance Hopsice 200 East State Street, Alliance, OH 44601 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio, 330-938-2526.

