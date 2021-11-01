Paul Barnett, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Barnett, 55 of Beloit passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio on March 2, 1966 the son of the late Donald and Leona (Sanor) Barnett.

Paul worked at an area Scrap Yard in Salem when not spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his siblings; Donald Barnett, David Barnett, Dan Barnett, Larry Barnett, Bill Barnett, Roxanne Ward, Nancy Barnett, Roger Barnett and Barbara Cackovic.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Neil.



Per his request cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

