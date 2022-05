ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy Harlan of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on May 11, 2022.

She was born July 14, 1940.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

