HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick R. Hallock, 68, went to his heavenly home on August 15, 2022.

He was born on November 20, 1953 in Palmyra to the late Richard and Ruth Hallock.

Patrick was born and raised in Palmyra and moved to Hanoverton in 1973 where he owned and operated his farm “Breakdown Acres.” Farming was his life.

Patrick is survived by his three children Jennifer (Michael) McDaniel of Alliance, Douglas Hallock of Hudson, Florida and Gregory (Tammie) Hallock of Lisbon; brothers-in-law, Lee Langties and Gus Langties of North Benton and his ex-wife of 21 years, Cathy Stephens.

He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Betsy Langties.

Per Patrick’s wishes no services will be held. You may send your condolences and well wishes to Jennifer McDaniel at 21049 Alliance Sebring Rd. Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

