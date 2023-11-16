BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Mae (Manypenny) Sanor, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

She was born on April 11, 1941, the daughter of the late Selby “Ralph” and Grace (Hartzel) Manypenny.

She enjoyed her flower garden and enjoyed spending time with her great grandkids in their Fairy Garden. She loved to watch her grand and great-grandkids in sports and showing their animals at the fair.



Patricia is survived by the love of her life, Homer Sanor, Sr., whom she married on June 15, 1959 and her children, Homer “Bud” (Debbie) Sanor and Teresa (Lynn) Felgar. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Crowe, Randy Crowe, Madelynn Felgar, Alisha (Kyle) Blaine and Desirae (Tyler) Sanor; great-grandchildren, Maci Blaine, Caleb Woolf, Dakota Blaine and Brynlee Felgar; a sister, Debbie Bartchey; a special nephew, Kevin Bartchey, as well as other nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Janice and Linda.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Reich officiating. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Patricia’s honor to the Beloit Fire Association, 17893 5th Street, Beloit, OH 44609.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Sanor, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.