Patricia Ann (Greiner) Woolf, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Woolf, 81 of Berlin Center passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Marguerite (Fultz) Greiner.

She was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School Class of 1957 and worked for West Branch Local Schools as a Custodian and Bus Driver retiring in 1995.

Enjoyed going the beach, casinos, playing bingo, bowling, fishing, watching sporting events and working on puzzles but most important to her was spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring, an auxiliary member of the Sebring American Legion, she was also a member of the Sebring Hot Stove League.

She is survived by Bob “Foxy” Woolf; her children, Tim (Colette) Woolf, Teresa (Don) Stratton, Scott Woolf, Bobby Woolf, Kelly (Tom) Ortega and Todd (Brittany) Woolf. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank (Barb) Greiner; a sister, Sherry Harrison; many nieces, nephews and her cat, “Buddy”.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Chuck “Buddy” Greiner, Peggy Edie and Jerry Greiner.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the home of Teresa and Don Stratton, 16050 State Route 14, Beloit, OH 44609.

Memorial contributions can be made in Patricia’s honor to the West Branch Athletic Booster Club/Bingo.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ann (Greiner) Woolf, please visit our floral store.