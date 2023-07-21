SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrica J. Lambert, 82, of Salem, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Patrica was born on April 11, 1941, the daughter of the late Lenorard and Wilma (Sebo) Huffman in East Palestine, Ohio.

In 1960, she met her husband, Kenneth Lambert and was married on December 22, 1961.

Patty loved playing Bingo and eating all things sweet with her grandkids. She loved telling them stories and being with them.



Patty is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Melissa) Lambert and Jeff (Kim) Lambert; six grandchildren, Brittany McClaskey, Zack, Kory, Vinnie, Leland, Carter, Greyson and Hendrix and three great-grandchildren, Brighton, Bram and Bodie. She will be missed by all that had the privilege to know her.



Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, Ohio (330) 337-6363.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia (Huffman) Lambert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.





