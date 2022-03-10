SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pat Simms, 73, of Sebring passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born in Hamlin, West Virginia on June 4, 1948 the daughter of the late Virgil and Agnes (Turley) Plumley.

Pat was a graduate of Sebring High School.

She enjoyed watching her favorite television soaps and making sure she could spend time with her family especially her grandkids.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Art Simms,whom she married on July 6, 1968, her daughter Tina Henrick, son Art (Chrissy) Simms, son Kevin Simms, daughter Kerri McCauley, and nine grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by an infant brother.

A private family service will be held with cremation to follow.

