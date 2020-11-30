Pamela L. Davenport, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela L. (Oldfield) Davenport, 63, of Sebring passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2020 at University Hospital Bedford Medical Center.

Pam was born on November 19, 1957 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Walt and Carol (Morrison) Oldfield.

Pam enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and being a mother to her children. She was an avid cookie jar collector.



Pamela is survived by her children, Jason Oldfield of Sebring, Kimberly (Wayne) Elliott of Sebring and Zachery Davenport of Sebring; grandchildren Haleigh Elliott, Ryleigh Elliott and Elizabeth Barr; a sister, Julie (Michael) Martija and a brother, Leslie Ormiston.

Besides her parents Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, James Davenport, Sr.



A time of visitation will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Due to the current health orders all guests are required to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing when able.

Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

