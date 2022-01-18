NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pam Owsowitz, beloved sister, passed away on January 12, 2022. Pam resided in North Benton, Ohio.

She was born on December 03, 1952, in Salem, Ohio to Alton and Dolores (Cartwright) Stanley.

She grew up in Albia, Iowa and graduated from Albia High School. She was a leading player on the girls basketball team. Pam spearheaded them to state play-offs, where they were referred to as “the Cinderella team”.

Pam spent her life dedicated to animals. She rescued many four legged friends and worked tirelessly for several rescue groups. She was also a huge sprint car enthusiast and was her brothers biggest cheerleader at their races. Her favorite saying was, ” Is it time for a cocktail yet.”

Pam is survived by her sister Glenda Stafford, brother Thad (Tiffany) and brother Doug (Lisa), as well as six nieces and nephews and sixteen great-nieces and nephews.

Pam was proceeded in death by her husband Sam, her parents, grandparents, her beloved Uncle Tom, and niece Molly.

No services will take place at this time.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

To send sympathy gifts to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pam Ann (Stanley) Owsowitz, please visit our tribute store.