LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orville Blythe, Jr., 88, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Orville was born on March 21, 1935 in Salem, Ohio to the late Orville Marshall and Edith (McLaughlin) Blythe.

He was a graduate of Goshen High School and was the last constable of Goshen Township.

Orville was a proud United States Army Veteran serving active duty for two years and in the reserves for six years.

He was also a member of the Damascus Fire Department. Orville worked for E.W. Bliss in Salem and Bliss Hastings in Michigan as a field service engineer.



Orville was a member of Kensington Christian Church where he served as Deacon.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved working on his farm. He was loved by the people who cared for him. They were his blessings.



Orville is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Hartman) Blythe; son, Michael Carl (Lisa) Blythe; grandchildren, Wesley Blythe and Elizabeth Blythe Gilbert; three great-grandchildren and sister, Susan Deifenbaugh.

Besides his parents, Orville was preceded in death by his oldest son, Randall Allen Blythe.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family asks that donations can be made in Orville’s name to Ohio Living Hospice or Washington Square of Warren.

You may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.brownfhonline.com.

