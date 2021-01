SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Utley announces his passing after a brief illness, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Denise, of 22 years and his “boyz”, his siblings, Mary Kay Andrews (Todd Brune), David Utley (Pam) Gary Utley (Debbie) and Karen Babik (Mark). Tom will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He loved his nieces, Jennifer, Ally, Andrea and Kristen, as well as his nephews, Brandon, Bryan, Stephen, Brent, Peter and Tom. Tom also enjoyed interacting with his stepnephews, Shaun and Nick.