Orlie “Butch” McNeal, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orlie “Butch” Brice McNeal, age 68, of Sebring, Ohio joined his Savior in Heaven on Thursday, January 7, 2021.



Butch was born July 28, 1952 to the late Orlie and Juanita (Beamish) in Alliance, Ohio.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy (Hall) McNeal in 1970. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage and had two children, Deanna Hydrick and Brian McNeal.

He shared a special, life-long relationship with his grandkids, Dom Bortruex, Chloe Morrow and Emma Bortmas.

Butch was a dedicated Christian who attended Damascus Friends Church and Beloit Friends Church.



He worked as a farmer for many years before joining the Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods family in 1976. For 44 years, his jokes and ornery personality brightened the mill. Butch loved the Bairds and his work buddies like family.

Butch worked hard his entire life but always made time to help family, friends and even strangers. He never expected anything in return but he would make you listen to stories about his grandkids.

Butch was a family man and accomplished gardener who sowed seeds of diligence, patience and love into everyone’s life. He took great pride in his family, garden and home. Showing love through acts of service, Butch tended to his loved ones as he tended to his garden, with a quiet, joyful, tenderness. His greatest joy was watching his family and garden grow. He cared for animals and loved feeding birds in his beautiful yard. He was always listening to gospel music, his police scanner, or one of his grandkids’ unnecessarily long stories.



Butch is survived by his wife, Nancy McNeal; children, Deanna (Tim) Hydrick and Brian (Ashley Pastore) McNeal; grandchildren, Dom (Stephanie) Bortruex, Chloe (Andrew James) Morrow, Emma Bortmas and Luca Pastore; his precious great-granddaughter, Kira and several nieces and nephews.

He will live on through his family, friends and acres of plants.

Butch was preceded in death by his parent; sisters, Florence Hively and Mildred Buckelmyer and brother, Russel McNeal.



A private burial will take place at Fairmount Memorial Park in Alliance.

