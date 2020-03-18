Ollie U. Overall, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ollie U. Overall, 86, of Alliance passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Ollie was born on August 12, 1933 in Davison County, Tennessee to the late Wyley J. and Rosetta (Brown) Chambliss. Ollie loved to read, listen to old time country music and had a passion of taking care of her family.



Ollie is survived her children John Buchanan of Sebring, Joyce Rogers of Sebring, Karen (Bob) Roberts of California, Ann Abbato of Alliance and Billie Jo Filbert of Nevada and a sister Clady Grace of Tennessee. Besides her parents Ollie was preceded in death by a son Allan Dale Buchanan.



Per Ollie’s requests no service will be held.

