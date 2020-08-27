Norman James Becka, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman James Becka, Sr., 92, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Norman was born in St. Louis, Missouri on December 7, 1927 to the late Cyril and Mary (Skortz) Becka.

Norman was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War and received the Purple Heart, as well as, Merchant Marine Veteran. After serving our great country he worked and retired as a glazier.

Norman is survived by his children, Mary Louise Strid, Norman Becka, Jr. and Toni Coombes and grandchildren, Cassie, Alexis, Nicholas, Kristen and Breanna.

Besides his parents, Norman was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Speck and two brothers, Robert and Richard Becka.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526. Friends and family may send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

