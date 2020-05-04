Nikki Lee Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nikki Lee Smith passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 into the loving arms of the Lord.

She was born September 11, 1947 in Salem, Ohio to Lawrence (Mike) and Isabelle V. Smallwood.

Nikki was a 1965 graduate of United Local High School.

She was employed for a number of years at Salem Hospital as a respiratory therapist and later at the Buckeye Village Market in Alliance, Ohio.

She enjoyed spending time with her horses, Windy and Rascal, being outdoors and spending time at Berlin Lake with friends and family. With her contagious laugh, she will be remembered for her kind, loving and gentle spirit. She was an incredibly spiritual soul who was a follower of Christ and an inspiration to others.

Nikki was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Isabelle Smallwood; a son, Todd W. Smith and a sister-in-law, Kathy Smallwood.

Her greatest joy was being mother to her three sons, Matthew, Christopher and Michael Smith. She was incredibly proud of all three boys and they will miss her dearly. Nikki is also survived by her brother, Don Smallwood and his family and daughter-in-law, Julie Stoddard Smith. Nikki adored her grandchildren, Caroline, Nicholas, Sonny and Remy Smith and she loved spoiling them with gifts and candy. Close friend and companion, Rick Seitz held a special place in Nikki’s heart and he took great care of her for many years.

Nikki’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the hospice nurses and staff at First and Main Retirement Home in Lewis Center, Ohio and the nursing team at Capital City Hospice for the compassionate care they have given Nikki during the recent months.

A private family memorial service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, 510 Jennings Avenue, Salem, Ohio.

Burial to follow at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions made in Nikki’s honor can be sent to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 (330) 549-1111.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363.

